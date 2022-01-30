Our weapons will destroy humanity -- Pamela Minden

Long ago, Albert Einstein noted our technologies may have outstripped our ability to use them humanely. A failure to do so can lead only to extinction.
Consider just one example: the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which has created one of the worst humanitarian crises ever. The main victims of the unremitting violence and destruction that began in March 2015 are civilians, including over 10,000 children who have been killed or maimed.
Not even a week since airstrikes killed 91 more Yemenis and claimed hundreds of casualties, the powers du jour are staging yet another war, with Russia as the lead. Russia and the United States hold roughly 90% of the world's nuclear weapons, with over 5,500 each. Detonating even one will have catastrophic consequences worldwide.
President Abraham Lincoln suggested the way to destroy enemies is to make them our friends. We’re actually all interdependent kin. If we don’t soon recognize that and destroy the vast arsenal of technological weapons we’ve created, those weapons will destroy us and our planet.
For humanity’s sake, please tell your legislators to immediately put your tax dollars into diplomacy, not warmongering.
Pamela Minden, Madison