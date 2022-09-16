Our vote affects future elections -- Mary Johnson

On Nov. 8, Wisconsin voters will decide one of the most important elections for both our state and our country. One pivotal election will decide the state's infrastructure ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The stakes for the November race for governor became clear when Tim Michels won the Republican primary for governor. Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a range of Republican voting bills. As an ally of former President Donald Trump, Michels wants to dismantle our bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission and has expressed openness to the false idea that Trump's loss can still be decertified.

The November election will also be a very important choice between U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and his Democratic challenger, Mandela Barnes. But we must be aware that the choice of governor will be extremely essential to the determination of the next president in 2024.

Mary Johnson, Middleton