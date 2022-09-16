 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Our vote affects future elections -- Mary Johnson

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

On Nov. 8, Wisconsin voters will decide one of the most important elections for both our state and our country. One pivotal election will decide the state's infrastructure ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The stakes for the November race for governor became clear when Tim Michels won the Republican primary for governor. Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a range of Republican voting bills. As an ally of former President Donald Trump, Michels wants to dismantle our bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission and has expressed openness to the false idea that Trump's loss can still be decertified.

The November election will also be a very important choice between U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and his Democratic challenger, Mandela Barnes. But we must be aware that the choice of governor will be extremely essential to the determination of the next president in 2024.

People are also reading…

Mary Johnson, Middleton

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics