When I attended UW Law School in the 1970s, the Wisconsin Supreme Court was respected nationwide, and often cited by others. While its jurists were not uniform in their politics, they looked to the law, and the center.
The court is unrecognizable and has become a laughingstock, populated by rigid right-wing ideologues who no longer even pretend to hide their orthodoxy and bias. Their seats were purchased by out-of-state dark money in elections that have set record spending levels. Targeted advertising is the order of the day.
Recently the court issued an opinion reversing its decision of just three years ago, concerning the authority of superintendent of schools. The state constitution has not changed in the interim, nor the facts, nor the parties. Only some of the justices are different.
This court would fail first-year law school, where one is taught the centuries-old rule of "stare decisis," or the value of precedent to enable certainty in the law. In other opinions, they have improperly found facts, misstated the law and sought to obscure evidence.
The only thing predictable, like their recent lame-duck case, is the outcome. In years past, this case would have been tossed out.
Shame on them.
Kenneth Axe, Stoughton