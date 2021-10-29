Our species has ruined our planet -- Ray Johnson

In mid-October, I awoke to the first day of my 80th year on planet Earth, a tiny and totally isolated ecosystem, adrift in a seemingly infinite void of apparent nothingness.
My first waking thought was how deeply my heart aches on behalf of my planet and the mind-boggling array of fascinating other species with which I share it. For my own species, my heart aches not so much.
I feel incredibly lucky to still be enjoying a reasonably rewarding life on a daily basis. I feel lucky also that I was not born later than I was and will not be here much longer to serve witness as the planet’s awe-inspiring diversity of truly miraculous lifeforms continue their terrifying race to extinction.
Nor will I be here much longer to witness with dismay the astonishing capacity of so many members of my own species, including many in positions of significant power, for ignorance, arrogance, cruelty and greed. The role my species continues to relentlessly play in perpetrating the devastation of our planet defies belief.
We should have been able to do so much better. It is to our great shame that we have not. Is it too late?
Ray Johnson, Madison