Our southern border isn't open -- Denise Beckfield

I'm always baffled by the accusations about “open borders” under President Joe Biden.

My husband and I retired five years ago. Because both our sons and their wives live on the West Coast, we bought a home in Southern California and now divide our time between Wisconsin and California. Our California home is 24 miles north of the border, and on more than one occasion we've encountered border patrol agents checking vehicles for illegal immigrants.

What we haven't encountered are immigrants pouring over the border into the United States without restriction. And as the San Diego newspaper has reported, officials in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency under Biden have been instructed to deport people they consider to be threats to public safety or national security, as well as those who've entered the United States without permission.

I'm not sure where those fretting about open borders are getting their news, but I'd suggest they look for a more accurate source of information.

Denise Beckfield, San Diego