Our society can't normalize lying -- Brian Berninger

Now that we are rid of our liar in chief, it is the perfect time to look at ourselves and stop making excuses for the lying we do that has become a part of everyday life.
Donald Trump as president was the example of what happens when society increasingly condones lying and cheating over a 20-year period.
The past several years we heard big lies repeated regularly until a not insignificant percentage of people believed they were true, and the press was slow to tell us these were lies.
We have mistakenly come to think it is alright to lie because we benefit from it personally and nothing is wrong with looking out for ourselves. Our bad leaders suggest lying is part of survival of the fittest.
But we are weak when we lie or cheat, and our nation became weak. We now have a reminder that lying and covering for liars will eventually lead to big trouble.
We should also have learned that passing off lying as a survival-of-the-fittest skill allows our most powerful people to endlessly feed narcissistic tendencies by any means at great cost to our citizens, nation and the world.
Brian Berninger, Sun Prairie