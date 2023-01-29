Our public schools deserve support -- Liz Amundson

Just as public schools in Madison are getting their groove back after a very rough-for-everyone couple of years, here comes the Jan. 19 front page story "Parents crave choices." It was about privileged parents finding a way out of the we're-all-in-this-together vibe, and instead seeking their own educational ecosystem.

Some parents referenced what they saw on Zoom school as a reason to bail on in-person public school. That's ridiculous. And this comes on the heels of the One City high school meltdown in Madison. Teaching a wide variety (various in all ways) of kids is hard. It is passionate work for teachers and staff. It should be compensated well and supported by the community robustly.

I am proud to send my son to East High School in Madison. I thought this quote from Wingra School was very revealing: "We don’t believe that we should have an adversarial relationship with public high schools." I guess adversarial with K-8 is just fine?

Of course we should all care about academics -- and in that department, East does very well. But we should also acknowledge that public school is preparing kids for a real world in all its beautiful diversity of thought, income, background and identities. The "perfect" situation for your child is a myth and doesn't serve the child well anyway. Developing grit and tolerance, encountering challenging information and ideas, appreciation of difference and finding joy is where it's at.

Liz Amundson, Madison

