After watching the Democratic presidential primary debate last week, I was disappointed with the so-called front-runners.
Listening to them was like watching a Charlie Brown cartoon when an adult was talking: bwah bwah bwah. Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, seemed more real and honest. But money talks in politics, and their chances are small.
News reports suggest that President Donald Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a "third-rate politician," to which she responded to him, "I wish you were a politician ... ." Sounds like many politicians are still in kindergarten.
I admit I voted for Trump and probably will again. If the Democrats want to win, they need to stop playing into his game and be adults, which is apparently difficult. President Trump is controlling their immature actions.
These recent events are a strong reason for having limits in Washington. We need fresh and brave ideas. But when politicians have power for too long, they all seem to benefit themselves and their families financially. They all get richer with time in Washington. This really needs to stop so we can have faith in government again.
James Schwenn, Middleton