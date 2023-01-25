Our opinions don't matter to lawmakers -- Terry M. Kramer

The Republican leaders of the Legislature want to get citizen input on proposed changes to the welfare system. Of course, with no actual legislation drafted, the devil is in the details. Since they are so interested in our opinion, how about adding a few other items in referendum form?

Could we have a referendum on drawing legislative districts using a method such as Iowa or Michigan have done? Another could be: What is the citizen opinion on abortion? Perhaps it could be worded to could find out what the most restrictive abortion law is that the majority of the populace would approve.

A third could be writing a law whereby the governor's appointments to various state agencies must be voted on by the Legislature within a set time period. Another could be term limits for all state elective positions, even the state Supreme Court. Maybe they could ask our opinion on whether we would like the ability to have ballot measures initiated by citizen petition the way many states do.

My guess is they don’t want our opinions. They should remember that during the last legislative election, total votes cast were very even for Republicans and Democrats.

Terry M. Kramer, Baraboo

The Mendota Marsh collection