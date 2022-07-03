Our nation needs to be more united -- Wayne Alden

This year our nation celebrates its 246th birthday of independence.

It is important to remember that our independence didn't come without the price of loss of life and the shedding of blood. Our nation had many struggles and pressures to become what it is today. We were blessed to have many statesmen and thinkers with impeccable values, and principles that has stood the test of time.

We desperately need a more united country. Witnessing much vitriol and anger just makes matters worse because of a person's ideology and point of view.

We all desire a safer and more orderly society, and it is imperative that people honor and respect our U.S. Constitution and obey God's Ten Commandments.

If the trend is reversed, it is obvious our society will be more peaceful and orderly today and in the future.

Happy July Fourth, everyone.

Wayne Alden, McFarland