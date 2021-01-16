Our nation needs real conservatives -- Marc F. Hansen

I appreciate the clarity with which last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "The shameless Trump minions should resign," responded to the attack on the U.S. Capitol and the outrageous behavior of President Donald Trump, who continues to deny the 2020 election results. He very obviously told the mob -- which he had rallied -- to attack the Capitol and the nation's future.

Trump's shameless minions must go STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Ron Johnson, Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald disgracefully undermined our democracy

Nothing was Republican or conservative about his actions. The country desperately needs both truly conservative and effectively progressive leadership and cooperation. Conservatives properly serve by identifying and protecting the necessary elements of our national life that are effective and working for all.

Progressives identify those elements that are not working, or are absent or failing to support all our people, especially those who been damaged by our country not achieving, or actually denying, life, liberty and justice for all.