Our nation needs law and order -- William R. Sayre

Tuesday's letter to the editor "Sheriff missed the point of protests" completely missed what was being said in Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson's column last Sunday, "Back Trump to maintain law and order."

Police officers of all colors have unfortunately shot or killed people of all colors. But the much of the killing in big cities is done by Black people against other Black people.

Nowadays, mayors and governors don't do anything to stop the violence. This is happening because of Black Lives Matter. This group wants to do things like letting all Black people out of jails and prisons. How stupid would that be.

All these protesters and their cohorts have done is ruined businesses, ruined buildings, blocked highways for protests, raised hell with the police they want to get rid of, and removed statutes that are still part of the history of our country.

It has cost millions or billions of dollars in damages.