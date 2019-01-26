Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM POSSIBLE SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JANESVILLE...TO MADISON...TO MARQUETTE. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...CONDITIONS WILL QUICKLY DETERIORATE SUNDAY EVENING WITH SUBSTANTIAL IMPACTS TO TRAVEL. HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT WILL RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL IMPACTS TO THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&