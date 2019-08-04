"We the people of the United States" are the first few words of the preamble to the Constitution. Unfortunately we are losing the meaning of the word "united."
We have never been more divided. We are divided by red and blue states, we are divided by North and South and also by rich and poor. We are divided by race and ideology. We are divided by religion and age.
We should be concentrating on becoming closer but we have a president who causes conflict -- daily. If you disagree with him you are tormented.
If we want to "form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense" and more, we must stop the hate. I would like us to be the United States again but I am afraid with this president that will not happen.
Richard Nawratil, Monona