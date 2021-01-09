 Skip to main content
Our nation has become a laughingstock -- Richard O'Donnell
On Wednesday, I watched in disgust as domestic terrorists incited by President Donald Trump assaulted the U.S. Capitol and attempted to overturn our democracy.

I also watched President-elect Joe Biden call for unity and proclaim that "enough is enough." For the last four years we've endured President Trump's lies, idiocy and incompetence. Our economy is in ruins. More than 350,000 Americans are dead from the coronavirus. This country has become the laughingstock of the world. Enough is enough.

It is time for Trump's sycophants and enablers in office -- namely U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh -- to be removed from their posts. It is time for the willfully ignorant fools and bigots who still support Trump to be looked down on for what they are: traitors to the United States.

Richard O'Donnell, Madison

