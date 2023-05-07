In recent years, a surge of subscriptions has been released to simplify life. Someone can order groceries, have someone walk their dog, or get a new wardrobe delivered to them -- all with just a tap of a finger.

Subscriptions are all around, and most things require one now. Wanna work out? Wanna watch the newest TV show? You need a subscription. The world has been transformed by subscriptions. There are apps that require a subscription to see how many subscriptions you have.

Entertainment subscriptions are the biggest culprit. To start, streaming sources promoted themselves as a cheaper alternative to cable TV. But by 2020, enough sources were streaming that if someone were to have all of them, they would often cost more than a cable TV package.

Another entertainment subscription is music. While this has made most music available, if you want the best experience you need to pay each month. If you don’t pay for the ad-free version, the ads talk about how you can have a better experience if you upgrade.

Is the world telling us we need a subscription to live, or are these all just upgrades to our lives?

Jadyn Punzel, Mount Horeb

