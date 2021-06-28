Our mental break from Trump is over -- David F. Olson

After six months of semi-silence from Donald Trump, he is back at it again, fortunately without his popular outlets: Twitter and Facebook.
The last five months have given all of us time to reflect and some peace of mind. Trump's current political strategy is obvious: slash and burn all opponents -- Republican or Democrat -- who have supported his removal from office.
In Sunday's State Journal digest, the headline "Trump looks for revenge at rally" confirms this. Just a reminder for all the hardcore Trumpsters out there that God says, "Vengeance is mine."
Please note that Trump is not focusing on how to improve your life or mine. He is mustering up all the hate and vindictiveness he can to exact revenge. Do we really want to provide a forum for years to come for a vindictive, mean-spirited loser who tried to destroy our democracy?
Does Trump reflect our core values?
David F. Olson, Fitchburg