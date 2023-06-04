God, or the divine presence, cannot be described adequately by human binary notions.

Judeo-Christian history is replete with patriarchal language for the divinity, most often as "father" in English. Other traditions describe the creative force as "spirit" or "presence." God is mother/father/creator/spirt/presence/holy one. So it is fitting to describe God as trans and the first "they."

Believers and non-believers have been conditioned to think in binary terms. We do not have to believe in a doctrine to know and sense the spirit. We may declare freedom from religion to express disgust with how abusive religion has polluted society. We may also decide to align our gender identity and sexuality in non-binary terms, thus aligning ourselves with a creative force that cannot be contained by simple human notions.

As a Christian, I believe that God is love -- another name. When we love one another, we become one body, and love shines through us. So let us respect the sacred presence within each of us, no matter how we choose to express our identity.

We are each made uniquely and cannot be contained in binary boxes. Neither can God.

Charles McLimans, Fitchburg