Our labor shortage predates pandemic -- Mark Quinn

The column from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in the June 9 State Journal, "End payments to get Wisconsin back to work," urged Gov. Tony Evers to remove the extra federally-funded $300 a week unemployment benefits that Wisconsinites can now receive while looking for work.

These extra benefits run out in September but Vos wants them removed now on the theory that this extra $300 a week persuades job seekers not to earnestly look for work because these unemployed folks receive as much in benefits as they would by working. It's a clear slap in the face to question the work ethic of those looking for work.

Sure, there could be some out there who have worked for meager wages who are taking these months off. But Vos fails to understand that Wisconsin suffered from a labor shortage well before the pandemic.

Many now are hesitant to return to work because too many vaccine deniers haven’t had the shot. If Vos was sincere about getting more people back into the work force, he would encourage higher wages and accept federal funding for Medicaid.

Mark Quinn, Madison