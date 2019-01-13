The removal of the Confederate monument from Forrest Hill Cemetery in Madison is eerily reminiscent of another totalitarian group -- the Taliban and their cultural cleansing.
This dishonorable removal not only desecrates the graves of those Confederate soldiers, but all our fellow Americans as well.
Remembering our past teaches us many lessons. When we ignore those lessons, we're doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past history. Rather than censoring a historical fact and culturally cleansing it, we should learn to love America -- warts and all.
Robert Rittmann, town of Sun Prairie