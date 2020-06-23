Our highways need to be safe, Bruce Longfield

After months of a shutdown, it appears we are finally moving out of the darkness that was the strict quarantine. We are moving into the light of what we hope is a balanced new reality.

One of the more obvious changes has been an increase in car and truck traffic.

What is interesting is the level of aggressive driving. We have unemployed drivers, frustrated drivers, financially strapped drivers trying to do twice as much in half the time to feed their families. We have drivers who have lost medical insurance. We have a large group of enthusiast drivers who had the road to themselves for months and now have to share the road again with the general population. Add to this mix calls by some to have law enforcement weakened or dismantled.

How this novel situation will play out, I am not sure. I hope we can share the road safely and have some level of traffic control as we move to a new normal.

Bruce Longfield, Middleton