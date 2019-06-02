When my mother was born in Vienna in 1938, the nurse spat “another damned Jew!”
The destruction of my grandfather’s furniture store on Kristallnacht sealed my grandparents’ need to leave to protect their infant daughter. They spent a year in Shanghai, until a distant cousin was willing to sponsor my grandfather to work on his farm in the United States.
While in Shanghai, my grandparents heard about the MS St. Louis, a ship that sailed from Germany to Cuba, carrying nearly 1,000 Jews. The ship was denied port in Cuba, the United States and Canada, and turned back. Over 200 of the passengers ultimately perished at the hands of the Nazis.
Our country seems to have learned nothing from our terrible history of turning away the St. Louis. Today immigrants are described as “invading,” rather than recognized as people who are coming to achieve freedom from persecution and violence.
Joblessness is at a historic low, and we need more workers, most of whom would not be on President Donald Trump’s list of elitist merit requirements for entry. Our country is not “full,” as anyone who has ventured outside a city can see.
We have room in our country. The question is, do we have room in our hearts?
Regina Vidaver, Madison