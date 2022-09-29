Our flag is symbol of our democracy -- Linda Pils

Isn’t it about time that Democrats reclaim the American flag?

The flag represents our democratic ideals, and yet the MAGA Republicans have usurped the flag for their own perverted calls for freedom. They are not patriots. They are defilers of our democratic institutions, putting democracy in peril.

Those were not tourists, as Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, suggested, using the flag to smash windows to enter the U.S. Capitol building. These rioters used the flag to bludgeon police officers and then draped the flag around themselves as they tried to halt the tabulation of our votes for president of the United States.

Our democracy is at risk when elected officials such as Johnson, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, continue to push the "big lie" that our elections are rigged and that President Joe Biden lost.

Voting is sacred to our elections, yet our Legislature has gerrymandered our districts so it is impossible for a Democrat to win a majority of districts. In a democracy, we should encourage everyone to cast their ballot, not suppress it. Yet new restrictive voting regulations are now in place.

Our flag stands for our democracy, liberty and honor. Hang your flags proudly as we vote to halt the attacks on our liberty and our democracy by these fake patriots.

Linda Pils, Middleton