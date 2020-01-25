Our economy is ruining the future -- Marlene Buechel

How much are your kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren worth to you? How can you possibly judge their value in relation to how well your investments are doing? It’s time for all Americans to be asking themselves that question.
Between now and the November election, we are going to be bombarded with all the blustering claims about how great our economy is. The stock market is at all-time highs, 401Ks are doing great, and unemployment is low. But the important statistic is not found in those figures. What matters is this basic question: at what cost?
We are adding trillions of dollars of debt for now and for the foreseeable future. Our planet may be unfit for our descendants to drink the water, breathe the air or live a full life. Hate crimes are rising. We are a country that has sold its soul in the name of what? Jobs? Literally millions of jobs are waiting in the private and public sector if we get serious about climate change.
So how much are those kids worth to you? How can you possibly put a dollar amount on those precious human beings? How much do you care about them? Wake up and ask yourself the really hard questions. The time is now.
Marlene Buechel, Verona