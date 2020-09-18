Our debt is great, our nation isn't -- Frederick W. Nagle

While President Donald Trump has been busy making America great again, the Chinese have quietly built up their navy to where it is now larger than ours, according to Monday's State Journal story, "China: US biggest threat to peace."
Given our enormous budgetary deficit, we could not engage the Chinese in a ship-building race without asking them to lend us the money to do it. When President Trump cut taxes for the wealthy he assured us that the lower taxes would create so much prosperity that revenues would actually increase, something which didn't remotely happen, even before the advent of COVID-19.
His tax theory works as well as my plan to drive my electric car indefinitely by coasting downhill to charge the battery. There ain't enough downhill.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison
