It doesn't matter which side of the political aisle you're on, you must admit cultural chaos and confusion are rapidly eroding our solid cultural norms.
This is being fueled by political correctness. Our foundational absolute values are being emasculated into a system of values to be whatever one wants values to be. The mentality is becoming, "It might be right for you, but not for me." A society with such norms is willfully in the the process of self-destruction.
When absolute values are incrementally manipulated toward a compromised standard of agreement, a society begins to crumble into irrelevancy. When that happens, it can be categorized into a disease called "liberalism." When that starts to mutate, it becomes the guaranteed eventual demise of any respectable society.
Our culture's momentum is reaching the point of irreversible salvation for self-preservation. All great cultures and nations eventually find their grave in the dust bin of history and future irrelevancy.
I'm so sorry America is rapidly heading in that direction.
David Teiwes, Richland Center