LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Our climate needs a carbon fee -- Steve Lewis

Thanks for running the stories about increasing climate-related disasters and carbon pricing in Wednesday's State Journal. The first shows the need for the second.

A national carbon fee and dividend is being discussed for the reconciliation bill now. I think it shows progress that such a thing is being discussed in Washington.

The carbon cap and trade bill failed in 2009 in part because the Obama administration didn't see much grassroots support for it. I hope many people contact their members of Congress to tell them we need carbon fee and dividend and show the Biden administration that there is a lot of grassroots support, even in this time of increasing gas prices.

What does the price of gas matter when you don't have a livable climate?

Steve Lewis, Fitchburg

