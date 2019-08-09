The Aug. 4 letter to the editor "Renewable energy isn't reliable yet" stated that solar panels and wind turbines were not reliable energy sources. That's not even close to accurate.
Right now, more than 8% of our nation's energy comes from solar panels and wind turbines. Furthermore, renewable energy sources are less expensive to use than fossil fuels. Other advantages to renewable energy -- besides the obvious environmental benefits -- are increased energy security, since we are less dependent on oil from Mideast countries.
Around 98% of scientists and 175 nations believe climate change is real and mostly caused by burning fossil fuels. This is why China is a huge investor in developing better and more renewable energy.
Let’s be prepared when there are no more fossil fuels left for our children to burn.
Wayne Haskins, Mount Horeb