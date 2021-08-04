Our children need face-to-face school -- Samuel Ludke

Is this pandemic really as bad as we are being led to believe, specifically for our children?
As somebody who values education very much, I can tell you that the decision to keep kids out of school is one that we will surely regret. Children need to return to the classroom so that we as Americans can take pride in the future workforce of this country.
Our children cannot be subject to at home- distance learning for another year. The mental consequences would be too high.
Humans are social animals. Yes, we are animals. The proof of that is in our genetics and our basic needs and instincts.
Children need face-to-face interaction to feel like they matter and to develop properly. Teachers should know this, seeing as how they interact with kids every day.
Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point