Our behavior stalls climate progress -- Carol Steinhart

China's success, as reported in the Feb. 10 story “How China got back blue skies,” speaks volumes. Mitigating air pollution was possible because China would not accept noncompliance with its draconian efforts to present the country in the best possible light. Too much prestige and power was at stake.

But China facilitating a rapid and impressive clean-up -- if only incomplete and temporary -- proves that it can be done with resolve and a compliant (or coerced) citizenry. It suggests that the obstacles lie not in know-how, technology or resources, but in human behavior.

I don't know if this is cause for hope or for despair. Such an effort in the United States would meet protests and howls of “government overreach” and concern for the economy.

Government overreach frequently means that the government does something you don't like. But the immediate tangible benefits of China's clean-up and the escalating cost of climate-related disasters show that the social and economic costs of climate change far outweigh the costs of addressing it. The future of everything is at stake.

Hard-won battles are occurring in the war against climate change. But we will lose the war unless all sectors stop bickering, debating and obstructing. We need to compromise and act boldly while there is still time.

Carol Steinhart, Madison