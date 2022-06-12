Our armed society doesn't feel free -- Helena Tsotsis

Gun owners, lobbyists and the politicians who support them have repeatedly stated that their right to own a gun is more important than anyone’s life. They believe that their guns equal freedom.

This “freedom” has caused killings of innocent people doing the following things:

Going to work.

Attending a concert.

Worshiping at a house of worship.

Attending school.

Viewing a movie at a theater.

Grocery shopping.

Attending a party.

Those who support gun ownership at all costs also tell us that the answer is more guns. They want to have everyone armed and patrolling. I would argue that this isn’t freedom. Instead, it turns our society into one where we are all threats, instead of human beings. I don’t want to live that way.

We need to figure out how to stop men from thinking the solution to their pain, anger and suffering is to kill people. Limiting gun access would be a start.

Helena Tsotsis, Madison