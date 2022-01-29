Other states host booze-free events -- Donna Ankley

I totally agree with the letter to the editor in the Jan. 22 State Journal “Every event doesn’t need a beer tent.”
Why is it that all local events and festivals in Waunakee always have to have a beer tent?
Several years ago we were on our way back to Wisconsin from the South and saw they were having the state fair in Ohio. My husband wanted to stop and, much to my surprise, on entering the fairground we saw a huge sign that read: “NO ALCOHOL ALLOWED -- THIS IS A FAMILY EVENT.”
I knew I wasn’t in Wisconsin.
Donna Ankley, Madison