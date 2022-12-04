Other sports rely on football revenue -- Jerry Darda

UW-Madison athletic director Chris McIntosh stated during the Luke Fickell press conference that ensuring the survival of the athletic department serving around 800 student athletes factored into his recent UW football coaching change. The media ignored this very important point.

Some Big Ten schools were forced to drop several non-revenue sports because of lost football income during COVID. Meanwhile, by cutting back salaries and other expenses, McIntosh protected all of UW's non-revenue sports, which serve hundreds of student athletes. The educational value of sports participation by college students is well-documented and undeniable. But the results are often realized in payback to the university.

Here are just two examples: Larry Wert, a former UW diver, became CEO of WGN and the Chicago Tribune, and Sue Solie Patterson, former great UW swimmer, and wife of author James Patterson, has contributed generously to UW academics. Neither would have attended UW without their sport opportunity.

While my heart aches for Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard, two extraordinary winners, and while it may be debatable whether or not a change was necessary, there is no argument that Fickell has impeccable credentials to both maintain and improve UW's football success necessary to sustaining the great UW non-revenue sports programs.

Jerry Darda, Madison, UW diving coach, 1964-1994