Other schools are safely open -- Robert Mielke

It may be hard for some Dane County residents to believe, but the county is not the center of the universe.
Dane County schools should look around the state, at districts that have been open all fall, to learn how it’s being done. After all, isn’t that that idea: to learn, critically think, adopt and most importantly teach children?
Our son is a high school teacher in Burlington. Due to upcoming school construction this spring, they started their school year in August in a hybrid model, and they have been able to keep it going.
Robert Mielke, Waunakee
