 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Other factors at play in mass shootings -- Ron Johnson

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

I appreciate the recent column "How to stop loners from lashing out," by philosophy professor Stephen Asma of Columbia College in Chicago. 

My practice is limited to men, which has been my focus for 50 years. His assessment of the cultural phenomena affecting us men is accurate and valuable. But I would suggest there are significant psychological and relational matters that he did not address, leaving us with general directives for "what we should do." This tends to be a process favored by progressives, and leaves us without meaningful directions.

By the way, I am even more distressed at the simplistic solutions that the political right has for us. Where is meaningful philosophical, spiritual, psychological and political leadership?

People are also reading…

Ron Johnson, clinical psychologist, Lodi

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics