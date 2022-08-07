Other factors at play in mass shootings -- Ron Johnson

I appreciate the recent column "How to stop loners from lashing out," by philosophy professor Stephen Asma of Columbia College in Chicago.
My practice is limited to men, which has been my focus for 50 years. His assessment of the cultural phenomena affecting us men is accurate and valuable. But I would suggest there are significant psychological and relational matters that he did not address, leaving us with general directives for "what we should do." This tends to be a process favored by progressives, and leaves us without meaningful directions.
By the way, I am even more distressed at the simplistic solutions that the political right has for us. Where is meaningful philosophical, spiritual, psychological and political leadership?
Ron Johnson, clinical psychologist, Lodi