Does Wisconsin need another constitutional amendment to limit the governor's line-item veto? While I could support such an amendment, I would suggest other amendments are needed and deserve priority.
First, we should have a constitutional amendment requiring that legislative and congressional districts be drawn up by a nonpartisan commission. The Legislature's and governor's roles should be limited to approving the redistricting plans.
A second constitutional amendment should prohibit the Legislature from limiting the governor and other elected officials powers and responsibilities during a lame-duck session. These type of changes can be made, but only in regular sessions.
And a third amendment should allow citizens the right to binding referendums. These referendums would force our state government to better address citizen concerns.
Only after these amendments are addressed would I address concerns about the governor's line-item veto powers.
Mark K. Allen, Madison