OSHA official twisted truth on Labor Day -- Kevin Gundlach
Loren Sweatt, deputy assistant secretary of Labor for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, misconstrued some facts in her Sept. 7 guest column, "OSHA is protecting workers during pandemic."

Under the Trump administration, OSHA has consistently chosen to abandon workers at risk. Workplaces have been a major source of COVID-19 outbreaks across the country and have been a primary driver of the spread of the virus in our communities. Meat processing, health care, transportation and manufacturing workers -- the list of Americans who have contracted the virus at the workplace is extensive as our national death toll in the pandemic approaches 200,000 lives lost. Many of those lives could have been saved if appropriate respirators and personal protective equipment, sanitation and other practices were required by regulation.

Sweatt’s column in no way honors the memory of the American workers who have died as a result of inadequate workplace standards. Rather than her litany of half measures and excuses, Sweatt would do better to consider the workplace risks we face and enforce standards that actually protect workers. We deserve more than just a toll-free number.

Kevin Gundlach, president, South Central Labor Federation

