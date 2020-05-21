OSHA faces fight to protect workers -- Mark Koerner

As our economy begins to crawl out of its cocoon and people go back to work, they will in many cases face the threat of contracting a deadly disease.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is charged with making sure Americans have safe workplaces. This means that it’s OSHA’s duty to come up with new regulations that protect employees from the novel coronavirus.

At the same time, OSHA is about as popular with the business community as a bleeding hangnail, which means the agency will face a long, protracted battle to get any new regulations in place. The business community will resist and likely try to convince President Donald Trump to sign off on “voluntary standards” or “self-regulation” — and we’ve already seen what self-regulation looks like in the meat-packing industry.

At one time, I would have bet on OSHA. Now, I’m not so sure. President Trump brags about how many regulations he has abolished. And OSHA’s best friends, American labor unions, aren’t what they once were.

I also doubt the Democrats have the stomach for a prolonged fight over an issue like this. But one can always hope. Let the games begin.

Mark Koerner, Madison