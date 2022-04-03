 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oscars' slap was canary in coal mine -- Bruce Longfield

We are bombarded on a daily basis with news and sport media that glorifies violence as an acceptable way of dealing with problems.

Young people grow up in a media-distorted reality, seeing violence as the primary problem-solving tool. Much like the dystopian movie “A Clockwork Orange,” we live in an age where ultraviolence is glorified, and seen as a ready-made fix for society’s ills.

Witness the canary in the coal mine -- an Academy Awards show that is overshadowed by a street brawl on stage.

Bruce Longfield, Middleton

