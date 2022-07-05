Originalism is legal hogwash -- Mark Condon

Syndicated columnist Ramesh Ponnuru's June 29 column, "The Constitution is conservative, like it or not," praised recent decisions by the Supreme Court. These decisions expanded gun rights, weakened the First Amendment's establishment clause on religion, and stripped women's constitutional ownership of their own bodies. Each ruling was "right on the law" and reflected how the "ratifying public" understood the Constitution's text.

Hogwash. Ponnuru's opinion is pure sophistry, a specious constitutional theory known as originalism devised in recent decades to justify the intent to roll back the court's advancement of civil rights since 1954, especially rulings outlawing desegregation, protecting access to contraception, legalizing gay marriage and protecting women's right to choose when or if to become mothers.

Originalism ignores the constitutional protection of fundamental human rights, such as privacy, not specifically spelled out in the Constitution. These are the "immunities and privileges" noted in Article 4 of the Constitution and strengthened in the 14th Amendment that also guarantees equal protection under the law, ensures due process and guards people's rights of life, liberty or property.

Liberty and property rights are being denied to women, though one's body is the most important form of property. Travel is an unenumerated right, too, but some states are planning to make interstate travel for abortions illegal. It's hypocrisy.

Mark Condon, Madison