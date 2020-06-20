Organic protests aren't a conspiracy -- Mark Quinn

In the dark reaches of far-right conspiracy havens supported by scheming blogs and Fox News comes the narrative that the recent Black Lives Matter protests are coordinated with antifa groups, noted for their anti-government provocations.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Too many conservative zealots cannot bring themselves to believe that America’s historic suppression of African Americans is real. They need to equate the massive protests to something more sinister, such as a coordinated conspiracy of Black Lives Matter groups, antifa groups and the looters. Right-wing blogs deny any American systemic racism and don't believe the protests were a response to a culmination of killings of African Americans by white police, exemplified by the video-taped murder of George Floyd.

Instead of seeing the organic peaceful protests coupled with checkered and sporadic looting, the theory is that Black Lives Matter conspired with antifa and was financed by the liberal billionaire George Soros, who funds progressive causes.

Never mind no evidence suggests any of this is true. As is always the case with right-wing conspiracy scammers, they dream up groundless fantasies in the hopes that like-minded plotters will earnestly eat them up. Some folks just can’t come to grips with our own history.

Mark Quinn, Madison