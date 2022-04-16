Organ donation is the gift of life -- Mark Hetzel

April is National Donate Life Month. April has been dedicated to honor donors, recipients and caregivers of organ, tissue and eye transplants.

I received my heart transplant on Sept. 2, 2021. Because of advanced stages of heart failure and cardiac-amyloidosis, my only hope for extending my life was a heart transplant. I can’t tell you how full of gratitude my wife and I are for the magnanimous gift I received from my donor and his family.

At this time, more than 150,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant. One life can help eight lives. It’s easy to sign up to be an organ donor. You can do so online with the Division of Motor Vehicles or in person at one of the DMV’s offices. If you wish to share an organ while you are alive, such as a kidney, you can contact organdonor.gov.

Please consider becoming a donor today. Organ donation is nothing short of a sacred gift and a love for humanity. A heartfelt thank you to those who have already registered to be an organ donor. And for those not yet signed up, thank you for considering it.

Mark Hetzel, Waunakee