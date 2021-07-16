 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organ donation is key to transplants -- Karen Natoli
0 comments

Organ donation is key to transplants -- Karen Natoli

  • 0

I read with interest the July 2 story about the rare lung and heart transplant that was done at UW Hospital, "Easter surgery was 'destiny'."

What an amazing surgery that transformed the life of the patient, Daniel Milburn. The transplant team at UW are outstanding. The doctors, nurses and transplant coordinators are some of the best in the nation.

In 1998, my father received a kidney transplant at UW with my husband as the living donor. I have also had several aunts and uncles and my sister all receive kidney transplants over the years, both at UW and at other hospitals outside of Wisconsin.

These lifesaving operations by these very talented surgeons can save lives, but not without organ donors. Please consider marking the designation to be an organ donor on your driver’s license, and talk to your family about becoming an organ donor.

Donate life.

Karen Natoli, Middleton

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics