Organ donation is key to transplants -- Karen Natoli

I read with interest the July 2 story about the rare lung and heart transplant that was done at UW Hospital, "Easter surgery was 'destiny'."

Young man gets rare heart-lung transplant at UW after breathing problems worsen Daniel Milburn, 24, thought he had asthma. Doctors discovered serious blood clots in his lungs harming his heart.

What an amazing surgery that transformed the life of the patient, Daniel Milburn. The transplant team at UW are outstanding. The doctors, nurses and transplant coordinators are some of the best in the nation.

In 1998, my father received a kidney transplant at UW with my husband as the living donor. I have also had several aunts and uncles and my sister all receive kidney transplants over the years, both at UW and at other hospitals outside of Wisconsin.

These lifesaving operations by these very talented surgeons can save lives, but not without organ donors. Please consider marking the designation to be an organ donor on your driver’s license, and talk to your family about becoming an organ donor.

Donate life.

Karen Natoli, Middleton