Organ donation is hope for humanity -- Linda Dunk

Kaylee McGinnis, 18, received a liver as an infant from 3-year-old Collin Barberino after his traumatic furniture accident. She wants to become an obstetrician-gynecologist.

After a week of news about another mass school shooting, I was happy to read this story about a family who gave the ultimate gift -- they donated several of their child's organs on conceivably the worst day of their lives.

In a world full of hatred and division, this story brings hope in humanity. Thank you for focusing on a family's decision that saved at least two lives. The story was not only hopeful, it was educational about the value of organ donation. Thank you.