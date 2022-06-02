 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Organ donation is hope for humanity -- Linda Dunk

Thank you for State Journal reporter David Wahlberg's Sunday story "Tot's gift 'still going strong.'"

After a week of news about another mass school shooting, I was happy to read this story about a family who gave the ultimate gift -- they donated several of their child's organs on conceivably the worst day of their lives.

In a world full of hatred and division, this story brings hope in humanity. Thank you for focusing on a family's decision that saved at least two lives. The story was not only hopeful, it was educational about the value of organ donation. Thank you.

Linda Dunk, Middleton 

