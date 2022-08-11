Orbán shouldn't be a GOP role model -- Lester Bruns

Why did in the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) invite the dictator of Hungary to give a speech at their convention? Viktor Orbán won election as prime minister but has done everything possible to destroy democracy to stay in power.

In his speech he stated, "play by your own rules." Have the CPAC members forgotten that we have a Constitution to live by?

Orbán has seized ownership of the media, shuttered the universities and destroyed businesses of political rivals. Similarly, Donald Trump is always using derogatory terms when describing the media. The Wisconsin Legislature is constantly deriding the University of Wisconsin. And Gov. Ron DeSantos of Florida took legislative action to punish Disney when it disagreed with him. Do you notice any parallels among Republicans?

While President Trump was in office, Orbán was an honored guest at the White House. Since Hungary is not an important world power nor an important trading partner, I can only assume President Trump invited Orbán because he was envious of how Orbán stays in power. By inviting Orbán to the their convention, members of CPAC seem willing to try non-democratic means to win and stay in power.

Lester Bruns, Sun Prairie