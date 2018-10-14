Thanks for the Oct. 3 State Journal article "How to shop for an electric car." The article offers helpful advice.
But it included no mention that about 80 percent of electricity sold in Wisconsin is obtained from fossil fuels. Indeed, about 60 percent is obtained from out-of-state coal. Despite that electric cars have no tailpipes, these vehicles can nevertheless generate carbon emissions typical of gasoline vehicles at nearby Wisconsin power plants.
Yet good news favors electric cars. Madison Gas and Electric can help you operate an electric car with renewable electricity. Customers can enroll in an MGE program called Green Power Tomorrow. By paying an extra 23 percent premium, customers can receive all, or a selected portion of, their electricity from renewable sources. Sadly, the premium price is the exact opposite of carbon emissions pricing. Nevertheless, the Green Power Tomorrow program is available to generous persons and businesses willing to mitigate climate change.
The state Public Service Commission permits electric utilities to offer "green pricing programs." These programs, generally offered by all the larger utilities, are subject to oversight by the PSC to ensure the energy mix accurately reflects green pricing. Smaller electric utilities typically do not offer green pricing.
Bruce Beck, Madison