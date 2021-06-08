Oppression harms the soul of Israel -- J. Denny Weaver

An article in Saturday's State Journal, "Evictions that fueled Gaza war could still happen," reported on the still threatened expulsion of six Palestinian households from Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem, which keeps the Palestinian-Israeli conflict tense.
Often neglected is that the oppression of Palestinians also harms Israel. An orthodox Jewish scholar, who immigrated to Israel but left because of the policy toward Palestinians, once told me that in their treatment of Palestinians, the Jewish people of Israel are losing their souls.
American citizens can impact this conflict. First, support those in Congress, such as our own Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, who call for confronting Israel about Palestinian rights. Every year, Israel receives $3.8 billion from U.S. taxpayers. As the source of those funds, the United States has 3.8 billion reasons to exert pressure on Israel to adopt a more just policy toward Palestinians.
Second, support the BDS movement -- the Palestinian, civilian-based, nonviolent call to the international community to boycott, divest and sanction the economic interests of Israel until it adopts a just policy toward Palestinians. This action confronts Israel with the cost of its oppression of Palestinians.