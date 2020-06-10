Oppressed voices must be heard -- Joanne Keane

I thought I understood Madison’s racial disparities. Then I was schooled on statistical data. It showed that Wisconsin's record is worse than most Southern states. As a human being, it's my responsibility to accept the numbers, stop making excuses, and take action.
I've broadened my awareness (I recommend the Institute for Healing Racism). That's necessary but insufficient. Reality shows the immediate and critical need to heal race relations in our country, state and streets.
White privilege bestows a set of benefits at every moment and in every encounter, whether we ask for it or not. Naturally we don't see it. It's just how life comes at us in restaurants, stores and hospitals. Humans sure notice, though, when someone else gets something we don't (even the last cookie). We're in this together.
It's time to stop talking and listen to oppressed voices.
It's frightening to live through nights of broken glass. There is no excuse for violence or theft.
Can we imagine, though, how these structures might represent the status quo -- a system and a society that permits so many lives to be taken?
Forced silence breeds more violence. We need peace.
Joanne Keane, Madison, director, Safe Bodies, Strong Voices
