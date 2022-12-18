Opposition to solar farms is justified -- Jake Garvey

Phil Hands' cartoon in last Sunday's State Journal featured Santa passing a house opposed to solar farms. It was well drawn, as always. Hands highlights a point of view that we all need to pay more attention to.

Hands on Wisconsin: NIMBYs get stuck with coal for Christmas Opposing green energy technology means you end up with coal in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.

This time, however, he missed the mark. People in Wisconsin advocating against solar farms, wind farms and transmission lines do so for many reasons. One very important one is because the proceeds from those types of green energy go directly to energy utilities, not their customers.

We need to stay away from covering land with solar panels until we've added rooftop solar to the millions of eligible homes and businesses in the state and passed savings on to taxpayers. Residents and small businesses with their own solar panels are still making the planet greener, and they are asserting their independence. This type of power also helps mitigate power outages caused by downed lines or substations.

Keep in mind that some people are against solar farms, but not solar power. Where the benefits go matters just as much as the source of the energy.

We should also consider "water batteries" as a way to keep the lights on when we need it most.

Jake Garvey, Madison

