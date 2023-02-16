After reading the article containing the results of the free speech survey given to University of Wisconsin System students, I was very concerned that "a majority of students said they don’t often engage with opinions opposite their own on some topics, with 57% of students saying they rarely or never considered others’ opinions on abortion and transgender identities."

What arrogance. How self-centered.

Listening to others and having civil debates and dialogues is how we advance society -- not by dismissing other opinions without good cause. Also, the students believed "offensive" speakers should not be allowed to speak on campus. Really? And by whose measure are they deemed offensive? The 57% who don't want to hear anyone else's opinion?

Since the UW System is public and subsidized by the taxpayers, shouldn't all opinions be considered, following the First Amendment, the very law that gives us free speech?

We wonder why this country is so divided, but seeing the results of this small sample, and then drawing that line through local, municipal, county, state and national governments, it's easy to see the divide when no one will even consider an opposing view long enough to talk about it.

Geoff Gallagher, Fitchburg

